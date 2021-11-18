O3Swap Price Reaches $1.97 on Exchanges (O3)

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. O3Swap has a total market capitalization of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, O3Swap has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One O3Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00067728 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00070189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00088486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,080.84 or 1.00362671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,142.69 or 0.07037332 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

