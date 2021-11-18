Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires 3,309 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,560 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 2.3% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 24,089 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,659 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total value of $5,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 782,126 shares of company stock valued at $217,379,014 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $308.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $301.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.85.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

