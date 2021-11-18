Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires 5,930 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,691 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.5% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after buying an additional 828,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,251,235,000 after buying an additional 462,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,179,292,000 after buying an additional 387,898 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,655,028,000 after buying an additional 753,946 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $112.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $132.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.12 and its 200 day moving average is $114.51. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

