Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys 1,948 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.9% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 12,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $6,317,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $359.85 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $292.20 and a 12 month high of $365.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.