Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys 4,063 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $110.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.99 and its 200 day moving average is $106.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $87.28 and a 52 week high of $111.14.

