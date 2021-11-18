Oak Harvest Investment Services Grows Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 12,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.2% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 10.2% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 18.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CCI opened at $184.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.96, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.58%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.