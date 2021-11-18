Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $5.08 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.5% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in McDonald’s by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 593,257 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $132,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 11,218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $12,863,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

Shares of MCD opened at $252.69 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $257.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.83. The stock has a market cap of $188.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

