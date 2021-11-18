Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $5.36 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 1.6% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Netflix were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 250.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in Netflix by 316.7% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 12.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Netflix by 17.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $147,191,000 after acquiring an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in Netflix by 7.6% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,290 shares of company stock valued at $77,504,021. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $691.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $306.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.84 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $632.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.