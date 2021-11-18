Oak Harvest Investment Services Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.1% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $1,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $157.33 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $140.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.41.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

