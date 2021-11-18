Oak Harvest Investment Services Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,485 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Adobe were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 58.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 220.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.54.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $670.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $595.66. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $319.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

