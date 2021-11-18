Oak Harvest Investment Services Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $341.99 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.83.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

