Oak Harvest Investment Services Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $8,227,273. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $206.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.54 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $242.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

