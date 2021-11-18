Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases 4,424 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

XOM stock opened at $64.31 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $272.26 billion, a PE ratio of -46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

