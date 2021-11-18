Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases 7,159 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,192 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 2.0% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Walmart were worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $141.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.21. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 377,976 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total transaction of $56,424,257.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,239,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,578,826.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,988,124 shares of company stock worth $1,029,182,790. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

