Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $388.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to announce sales of $388.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $416.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $381.50 million. Oak Street Health reported sales of $248.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $2,380,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $780,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 692,293 shares of company stock valued at $31,216,015 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OSH opened at $39.55 on Thursday. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $34.97 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64.

Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

