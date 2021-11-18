Oak Street Health, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Oak Street Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.40). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

NYSE OSH opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $34.97 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $3,279,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 23,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $935,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 692,293 shares of company stock worth $31,216,015. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at $139,805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after buying an additional 2,822,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 34.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,841,000 after buying an additional 1,854,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 94.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,936,000 after buying an additional 1,519,285 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 692.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,810 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

