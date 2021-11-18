Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.57 and last traded at $23.57. Approximately 702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

OCDGF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

