Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Position Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,447 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Oceaneering International worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 3.30. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.