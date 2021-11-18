Odyssey Tops 1-Day Volume of $326,214.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Odyssey has a total market cap of $6.47 million and approximately $326,214.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00046784 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.90 or 0.00218223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00087162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

