Offshift Price Reaches $2.86 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Offshift has a market cap of $11.71 million and $57,289.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $2.86 or 0.00005115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,481.53 or 0.99238351 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00037090 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003141 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Offshift Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,095,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

