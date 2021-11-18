Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OKTA. Morgan Stanley raised Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.96.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $266.42 on Thursday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $199.08 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of -70.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $3,205,085.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total value of $841,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,706 shares of company stock worth $39,082,337 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

