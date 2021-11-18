Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to announce sales of $39.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.70 million to $39.50 million. Old Second Bancorp posted sales of $32.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year sales of $135.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.30 million to $136.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $213.87 million, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $214.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.80%.

OSBC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

OSBC opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $386.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.86. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

In other news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh H. Mclean bought 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,714.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,668.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,497 shares of company stock valued at $123,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

