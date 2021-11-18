Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) President Sells $161,777.43 in Stock

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) President Mark F. Albino sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $161,777.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OFLX stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,696. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.98 and a 1-year high of $193.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,915,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Omega Flex by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 177,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,026,000 after acquiring an additional 77,536 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Flex by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omega Flex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

