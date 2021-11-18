Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) President Sells $161,777.43 in Stock

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) President Mark F. Albino sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $161,777.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of OFLX stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,696. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.98 and a 1-year high of $193.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.58.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is 47.06%.
About Omega Flex
Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.
Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.