Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) will post ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.74). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Therapeutics.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09).

OMGA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Omega Therapeutics stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 10.62. Omega Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMGA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $75,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $80,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $896,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Therapeutics (OMGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.