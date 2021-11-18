Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) will post ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.74). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Therapeutics.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09).

OMGA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Omega Therapeutics stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 10.62. Omega Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMGA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $75,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $80,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $896,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

