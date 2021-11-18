Omnitude One Day Trading Volume Tops $489,020.00 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 18th. During the last week, Omnitude has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Omnitude coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $975,033.31 and approximately $489,020.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00048097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.04 or 0.00223131 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00089630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

