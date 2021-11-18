Only1 (LIKE) Price Down 5.4% This Week

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Only1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Only1 has a total market cap of $32.06 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Only1 has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00046687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.02 or 0.00217141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006079 BTC.

About Only1

Only1 is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,151,593 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

