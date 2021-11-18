Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.57

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ono Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.25.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

