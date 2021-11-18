Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.020-$1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.52 million.

Several brokerages have commented on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $90.46 on Thursday. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $94.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 171.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $850,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after buying an additional 71,553 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

