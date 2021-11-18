Ontology Price Reaches $0.92 on Top Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $805.34 million and approximately $147.44 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00001615 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.01 or 0.00172055 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00035192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003207 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.26 or 0.00537609 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00015340 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00070195 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

