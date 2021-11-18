Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTRK shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of Ontrak stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. Ontrak has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $146.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $143,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 240,000 shares of company stock worth $2,665,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 205.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 199.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 121,322 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak in the first quarter valued at $11,181,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 596.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 197,561 shares in the last quarter.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

