Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

OOMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 152,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 35,748 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ooma by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OOMA opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.62 million, a P/E ratio of -191.73 and a beta of 0.50. Ooma has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. Ooma’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

