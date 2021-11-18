OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 949,000 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the October 14th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OPGN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 28,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,224. The firm has a market cap of $57.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.95. OpGen has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $4.37.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 81.57% and a negative net margin of 829.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OpGen will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on OpGen in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of OpGen in the second quarter valued at $26,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OpGen by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

