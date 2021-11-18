Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.20) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.52). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Angion Biomedica’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 233.15% and a negative net margin of 3,474.84%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Shares of Angion Biomedica stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. Angion Biomedica has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGN. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

