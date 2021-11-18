Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA)

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sera Prognostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Sera Prognostics stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.54. 34,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,271. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21. Sera Prognostics has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sera Prognostics will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SERA. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,844,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,700,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

