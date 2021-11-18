Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eagle Point Credit in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eagle Point Credit’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:ECC opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $492.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. This is a boost from Eagle Point Credit’s previous — dividend of $0.08. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Eagle Point Credit by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Eagle Point Credit by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

