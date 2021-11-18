Opsens (CVE:OPS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.39

Shares of Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as low as C$1.35. Opsens shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Opsens and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

