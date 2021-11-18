Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Down 35.4% in October

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the October 14th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optical Cable stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.95% of Optical Cable worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Optical Cable stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.55. Optical Cable has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $4.97.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optical Cable had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter.

Optical Cable Company Profile

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market. Its product offerings include designs for uses ranging from enterprise networks, datacenters, residential and campus installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, including military, industrial, mining, petrochemical, wireless carrier, and broadcast applications.

