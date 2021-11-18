Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,706 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 26,338 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $31,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $95.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.88 and its 200 day moving average is $87.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

