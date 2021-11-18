Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.17

Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) declared a final dividend on Thursday, November 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In other Orica news, insider Denise Gibson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$9.91 ($7.08) per share, with a total value of A$99,060.00 ($70,757.14). Also, insider Swan Foo Boon bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$15.61 ($11.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$249,776.00 ($178,411.43).

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining construction markets.

