Origin Sport Trading Down 31.8% Over Last 7 Days (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $119,960.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.25 or 0.00106024 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00017756 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004442 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

