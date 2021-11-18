OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock Position Decreased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,546 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.14% of OrthoPediatrics worth $26,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $64.49 on Thursday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $73.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 0.73.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KIDS shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,221 shares of company stock valued at $639,817. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

