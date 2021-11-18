Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.79. 11,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,239,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). On average, equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oscar Health news, CEO Mario Schlosser bought 57,300 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $1,004,469.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,767.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner bought 125,900 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,637,959.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,395,078 shares of company stock worth $67,705,733.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

