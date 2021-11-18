OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will report earnings per share of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. OSI Systems posted earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

OSIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital started coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

In other OSI Systems news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $770,634.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,275,603.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,881. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,589 shares of company stock worth $7,648,147 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.64. The stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,540. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $84.29 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.80.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

