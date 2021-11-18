OTA Financial Group L.P. Acquires 17,755 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 135.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,755 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 2.0% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,818,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,837 shares during the period.

IUSB traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,849. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.40. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $54.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

