OTA Financial Group L.P. Has $1.02 Million Position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

OTA Financial Group L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund comprises 1.2% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTG. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,277,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 33,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 43,403 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 32,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares during the period.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

NYSE NTG traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 20,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,067. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.52. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $33.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.