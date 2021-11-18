OTA Financial Group L.P. Has $1.10 Million Position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

OTA Financial Group L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,114 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund comprises 1.3% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,780,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 364,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,523,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,617,000 after purchasing an additional 780,612 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,457,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 202,301 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 150,967 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 575,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 369,409 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN NML traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 71,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,473. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $5.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0163 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

