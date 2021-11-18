OTA Financial Group L.P. Invests $1.71 Million in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 86,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000. Pershing Square Tontine accounts for approximately 2.1% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 44.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSTH remained flat at $$19.81 on Thursday. 6,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,662. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

