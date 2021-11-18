OTA Financial Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,311 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000. Great Western Bancorp comprises approximately 1.9% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned about 0.09% of Great Western Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 43,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,060,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 29.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 495,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 111,274 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 31.9% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,631,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,510,000 after purchasing an additional 394,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter worth $94,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GWB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,473. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.34% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

