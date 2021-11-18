OTA Financial Group L.P. Takes $1.63 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 12,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

HYG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.72. 61,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,293,996. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.65 and a 52 week high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

