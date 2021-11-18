Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $2,092,794.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $502,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,524 shares of company stock worth $6,346,034. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 26.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,594,000 after buying an additional 1,672,001 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 47.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after buying an additional 2,563,655 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,318,000 after buying an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 13.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after buying an additional 306,481 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,522,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,759,000 after buying an additional 115,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMI opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.91.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

